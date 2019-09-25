Cameroon: Promoting Peaceful Values - Cameroonians Urged to Be Patriotic

According to the civil society coalition for peace, human rights and democracy, this will foster social cohesion nationwide.

As pre-dialogue consultations are ongoing, the civil society coalition for peace, human rights and democracy has urged Cameroonians to be patriotic by respecting republican institutions and norms. The call is contained in a public statement made by the President of the Women Coalition for Human Rights and Democracy, Prof Justine Diffo, who is equally the National Coordinator of More Women in Politics on September 23, 2019 in Yaounde. Organised by the coalition of the civil society organisations with the supports of the United Nations Coordination, the event which held at the United Nations Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Yaounde had the objective of informing the national and international community on the standpoint of the coalition as well as its actions towards the promotion of peace in Cameroon. The public statement clearly highlights that the coalition centres it activities on the ideals of national unity, integration and gathering the people of the four cultural areas of the country. It equally welcomes the announced major national dialogue by the President of the Republic in his September 10, 2019 address to the nation, calling for the adherence of all Cameroonians to the dialogue with the heartfelt wish for its outcome to facilitate the successful pacification of the nation. "The civil society coalition for peace, human rights and democracy commits itself to making a constructive, republican and patriotic citizen contribution to the peace process, and to ensure an effective presence at all groups mobilised within the framework of the major national dialogue prescribed by the President of the Republic," partly reads the declaration.