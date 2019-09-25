Cameroon: Promoting Peaceful Values - Cameroonians Urged to Be Patriotic

24 September 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

According to the civil society coalition for peace, human rights and democracy, this will foster social cohesion nationwide.

As pre-dialogue consultations are ongoing, the civil society coalition for peace, human rights and democracy has urged Cameroonians to be patriotic by respecting republican institutions and norms. The call is contained in a public statement made by the President of the Women Coalition for Human Rights and Democracy, Prof Justine Diffo, who is equally the National Coordinator of More Women in Politics on September 23, 2019 in Yaounde. Organised by the coalition of the civil society organisations with the supports of the United Nations Coordination, the event which held at the United Nations Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Yaounde had the objective of informing the national and international community on the standpoint of the coalition as well as its actions towards the promotion of peace in Cameroon. The public statement clearly highlights that the coalition centres it activities on the ideals of national unity, integration and gathering the people of the four cultural areas of the country. It equally welcomes the announced major national dialogue by the President of the Republic in his September 10, 2019 address to the nation, calling for the adherence of all Cameroonians to the dialogue with the heartfelt wish for its outcome to facilitate the successful pacification of the nation. "The civil society coalition for peace, human rights and democracy commits itself to making a constructive, republican and patriotic citizen contribution to the peace process, and to ensure an effective presence at all groups mobilised within the framework of the major national dialogue prescribed by the President of the Republic," partly reads the declaration.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Cameroon
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Governance
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Families of Ethiopian Crash Victims Urged to Accept Compensation
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges
Nigeria's Housing Crisis 'the Worst in the World' - UN

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.