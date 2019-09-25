Cameroon: Security in the South West Region - Governor, French Ambassador Exchange Views

Christophe Guilhou visited the region at the weekend and held talks with Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai.

As the South West Region takes its pulse ahead of the Major National Dialogue called by the Head of State, President Paul Biya, the new French Ambassador to Cameroon, Christophe Guilhou, has visited Buea, headquarters of the Region for what he says "my first visit outside Yaounde after taking office less than a couple of weeks ago". The French diplomat made a stop-over in Douala (headquarters of Littoral Region) on 18 September, 2019, and proceeded to Buea the next day. While in Buea, His Excellency Christophe Guilhou was received by the South West Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai in the morning of 19 September, 2019 accompanied by his command staff. After an exchange of civilities with the Governor followed by a close-door meeting, His Excellency Ambassador Christophe Guilhou responded to the press saying "I wanted to come here to Buea in the South West Region to understand what is happening here since three years ago." He went on "Because I listened to a lot of things contradictory, I needed to come on the field. I just had a very fruitful meeting with the Governor and this is my first step into this Region. We had very frank and fruitful exchanges with the Governor and the staff under his command. The idea for me was to have a real assessment of the situation in the Region. I will continue here in Buea where I will have other meetings with actors in the Region and that will help me to assess and to understand the complicated situation. Apart from the Governor we will meet everybody, the civil society, NGOs, multi-lateral organisations and just anybody who has something to clarify me about what is happening here". Quizzed if France has an urgent offer to make concerning the Anglophone crisis and the up-coming Major National Dialogue in Cameroon, the French diplomat replied: "That is just why I am here to understand and to make proposals. We are going to follow the dialogue very closely and to see in which areas France could offer its contribution so that peace can come back to Cameroon and that development can continue harmoniously. We are very much attached to the unity and the diversity of Cameroon."