Sierra Leone: 'We Are in Solidarity With SLAJ On Alleged Beating of Journalists'

24 September 2019
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Alhaji Haruna Sani

- Bar Association President assures

President of the Sierra Leone Bar Association (SLBA) yesterday assured solidarity with the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ) on the alleged beating of female journalists by presidential guards.

"We are in solidarity with SLAJ. Today is an attack on journalists, tomorrow it may be Lawyers. We are very much concerned as an association by such arbitrary action meted on them," Robert B. Kowa told journalists.

During the match between Sierra Leone and Liberia on September 8, 2019, security guards attached to the presidency allegedly attacked and beat up two female journalists working for the state broadcaster- Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC) while carrying out their official duties.

Several organizations, including the Sports Writers Association of Sierra Leone, Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ) and Women in the Media Sierra Leone (WIMSAL) condemned the attack and called for speedy investigation.

Kowa called for professional bodies in the country to be free and protected in the performance of their duties and responsibilities by security agencies.

He noted that the association was patiently waiting on the committee, which was setup by the government through the Ministry of Information and Communications to bring out its report by the end of the week.

"We are monitoring and expecting the report to come out as soon as possible and will make a rejoinder on it. What was troubling is that the attacks were done by three security guards on female Journalists," Kowa noted.

Kowa added that they were expecting trained security personnel to know how to handle, especially female journalists.

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Concord

Most Popular
Sierra Leone
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly
Families of Ethiopian Crash Victims Urged to Accept Compensation
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.