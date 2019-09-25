Sierra Leone: "Serving Is the Pathway to Leadership"

Bishop Archibald Cole, one of the famous religious leaders in Sierra Leone, has told a congregation of members from the Christian faith that serving is the pathway to leadership.

He was speaking at the opening ceremony of a-four-day training at the headquarters of the New Life Ministries, Ross Road on 'Excellence in Christian leadership role'.

Speaking to members on the theme 'Called to serve, not to be served', Bishop Cole said some people were chosen to be born servants, citing the scripture of Mathew 23:11-12 and Mathew 10:42-45.

"Chosen to be a servant is a matter of choice. To serve as a servant must be in your head and you must think like a servant, as some members go to church for revival, deliverance and healing, but has nothing to show that they are serving God," he said.

The man of God further said that "you will become a strange individual if you do not want to serve. Everyone in the church as a worker is also a servant in the church as we are called to serve and not to be served."

"We are like phone in the hands of God and that servanthood in serving is the pathway to leadership. If we want to lead tomorrow we must serve today and that if you be a servant of the people, they will be there to serve you, 1st Kings 12:7," he said.

Bishop Cole reiterated that being a servant, one should be productive and in serving sometimes, ones also should make sacrifices.

"If you want to serve don't wait for others as one of the catalysts of servanthood is love."

Pastor Keita Andrews from the Colorado Community Church, also spoke on serving and echoed that "we should be called to serve and not to be served in the house of God."

The man of God will be teaching on the topic 'share the gospel without argument'.

He informed members that he had travelled a lot in Africa preaching the gospel since 1995.

Welcoming the visiting men of God and members who were participating in the leadership training, senior Presidential adviser and Ambassador-at-Large for Heritage and Cultural Affairs,Raymond De-Souza George, said they were gathered for result and confidence.

He said it is good to command blessings as Sierra Leoneans should come together and stand together.

Dr. Donald Osman from LEAD Global Africa said they have been praying that such meeting be replicated in the eastern part of Freetown.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sierra Leone Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He thanked the visiting pastors from Africa and America, who funded their trip to grace the training throughout the four days, and thanked Bishop Archibald Cole for graciously allowing them use this facility.

He said one thing that caught his eyes in the church was the inscriptions 'when entering that, Enter Gods garage and when leaving, now the signs.'

He commended Reverend Victor Lake on behalf of his family for his timely intervention through prayer and fasting.

Participants will be trained on the Bible hour, imitating the leadership style of Jesus, sharing the gospel, servanthood and purposeful youth ministry, the transformational youth leader, serving youth through building cathedrals, the pathway to being Godly leader, the character of the servant leader, the passion and purpose of the servant leader and the power and influence of the servant leader.

The training would end on Friday with a certification ceremony.