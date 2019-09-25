Sierra Leone: Chief Justice Awards Six Staff

18 September 2019
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Ibrahim K.Turay

Desmond Babatunde Edwards, Chief Justice of the republic of Sierra Leone yesterday awarded six staff of the Judiciary for their long term service and dedication to the judiciary.

They were awarded at the ceremonial opening of the High Court of Sierra Leone at the main Law Court building on Siaka Stevens Street in Freetown.

Addressing the staff and newsmen, the Chief Justice said it was always good to honour people for their diligent service and hard work, adding that the awardees have served the Judiciary for over thirty years.

"Things are really bad in the Judiciary, but you can give honour to people that have always helped to improve the Judiciary. There is no doubt that these people that are going to receive the awards deserve it," he said

Victor Williams Horton, who received three million Leones and an award, has served the Judiciary for over forty-five years. He thanked everyone for such a wonderful recognition.

The other awardees include Sylvanus Adekunle Wilson, Abdul Fatta Gobisi, Seray Ballay Tarawalla, Betty Cole, and Gladys Sesay.

Meanwhile, Justice Miata Samba noted while unveiling the tablets that the Judiciary is there to give accessible, fair and expeditious justice for all in sierra Leone, noting that they are not only there to uphold the constitution and the rule of law but to adjudicate over all criminals and civil matters in order to promote national peace, security and development.

"All Persons coming to court will be treated fairly and equally with utmost respect in a timely, transparent and accountable manner," she explained

She explained that all magistrate courts are sited at Pademba Road and Ross Road, and that all Commercial claims above fifty thousand Leones are handled by the fast track commercial court.

She said the anti-corruption matters are handled in court No. 2, 5, and 6 in the High Court of Sierra Leone at Siaka Stevens Street and Ross Road respectively.

She explained that magistrate court No. 7 has been set aside to preside on Sexual Penetration cases and that NASSIT and Industrial court are presided at court No. 13 adjacent Bank of Sierra Leone Building.

However, the criminal call over session was done by Hon. Justice Alusine Sesay who mentioned over one hundred and fifty-eight sexual penetration cases.

The Chief Justice has ordered ten judges to preside over eight hundred cases from within three days, from 18th to 20th September 2019.

This special session is mainly focused on inmates that have been in detention from 2009 to 2007 without trial.

