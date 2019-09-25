Gambia: Sambang Mandinka and Fula Return to Calm, But...

Reports reaching Foroyaa reveal that a land case which started with the district tribunal and proceeded to the high court with the aim of allowing the rule of law to prevail to avoid any form of conflict suddenly erupted into a turbulence that has left the villagers traumatized. Tear gas canisters exploded in their dozens affecting women with different health status.

Foroyaa aims to conduct a comprehensive investigation into this developing story to find out from the villagers what ought to be done to prevent recurrence. It is important for the state to look at the socio-cultural factors underpinning such conflicts rather than merely focus on the judicial outcome. What must be avoided is to nurture deep-seated animosity between communities that would entertain revenge and hostilities on a continuous basis. Land is just a means of survival. It should not be a source of injuries and death.