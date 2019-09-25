Eritrea: Governor of Anseba Region Meeting With Eleberet Residents

Keren — The Governor of Anseba region, Mr. Ali Mahmud held a meeting on 19 September with the residents of Elaberet sub-zone on the implementation of agricultural and construction activities.

Calling on parents to send their children to school with the beginning of the 2019/2020 school year, Mr. Ali said that regrouping of villages is the basis for over all development and called for speeding up the regrouping of villages in the sub-zone.

The participants on their part called for machinery assistance in the renovation Balewa road that is damaged due to flooding, timely implementation of the construction of the residential houses at the Eden semi-urban center, for proper study of villages regrouping, control of the illegal transportation tariff as well as for alleviating the potable water supply problem in the Edirba administrative area.