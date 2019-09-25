Eritrea: Governor of Anseba Region Meeting With Eleberet Residents

24 September 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Keren — The Governor of Anseba region, Mr. Ali Mahmud held a meeting on 19 September with the residents of Elaberet sub-zone on the implementation of agricultural and construction activities.

Calling on parents to send their children to school with the beginning of the 2019/2020 school year, Mr. Ali said that regrouping of villages is the basis for over all development and called for speeding up the regrouping of villages in the sub-zone.

The participants on their part called for machinery assistance in the renovation Balewa road that is damaged due to flooding, timely implementation of the construction of the residential houses at the Eden semi-urban center, for proper study of villages regrouping, control of the illegal transportation tariff as well as for alleviating the potable water supply problem in the Edirba administrative area.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Eritrea
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Families of Ethiopian Crash Victims Urged to Accept Compensation
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges
Nigeria's Housing Crisis 'the Worst in the World' - UN

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.