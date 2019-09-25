Eritrea: Seminar On Cultural Heritage in Sawa

Sawa — Dr. Tsegai Medin from the Culture and Sports Commission conducted seminar to the members of the 33rd round of the national service and Vocational Training Center as well as teachers of the Warsai Yikealo School in Sawa focusing on cultural heritage.

At the seminar conducted on 21 and 22 September, Dr. Tsegai said that societal values, heritage, beliefs, traditions, folklores, festivities, laws, history and arts are reflections of the identity of a given society.

Indicating that Eritrea possesses ancient and historical heritage including remains of homo sapience aged 125 thousand years, stone paintings and calligraphies in the areas of Adi-Keih, Tsorena, Mai-Aini, Gala-Nefhi, Nakfa, Karora, Asmat, Maebele and in other areas aged from 2 to 5 thousand years, Dr. Tsegai called for strengthening participation with a view to properly study and document the heritage.

Pointing out that perseverance and heroism are part of the Eritrean identity, Dr. Tsegai called for reinforced contribution in the effort to return back the cultural heritage taken away by various countries as well as to confront the attempts to demean the identity, culture and history of the Eritrean people.

Col. Debesai Ghide, Commander of the National Service Training Center, on his part said that Eritrea is endowed with cultural and historical heritage and called for strengthening participation in preserving and documenting them.