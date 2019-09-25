Eritrea: Seminar On Cultural Heritage in Sawa

24 September 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Sawa — Dr. Tsegai Medin from the Culture and Sports Commission conducted seminar to the members of the 33rd round of the national service and Vocational Training Center as well as teachers of the Warsai Yikealo School in Sawa focusing on cultural heritage.

At the seminar conducted on 21 and 22 September, Dr. Tsegai said that societal values, heritage, beliefs, traditions, folklores, festivities, laws, history and arts are reflections of the identity of a given society.

Indicating that Eritrea possesses ancient and historical heritage including remains of homo sapience aged 125 thousand years, stone paintings and calligraphies in the areas of Adi-Keih, Tsorena, Mai-Aini, Gala-Nefhi, Nakfa, Karora, Asmat, Maebele and in other areas aged from 2 to 5 thousand years, Dr. Tsegai called for strengthening participation with a view to properly study and document the heritage.

Pointing out that perseverance and heroism are part of the Eritrean identity, Dr. Tsegai called for reinforced contribution in the effort to return back the cultural heritage taken away by various countries as well as to confront the attempts to demean the identity, culture and history of the Eritrean people.

Col. Debesai Ghide, Commander of the National Service Training Center, on his part said that Eritrea is endowed with cultural and historical heritage and called for strengthening participation in preserving and documenting them.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Eritrea
East Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Families of Ethiopian Crash Victims Urged to Accept Compensation
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges
Nigeria's Housing Crisis 'the Worst in the World' - UN

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.