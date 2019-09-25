Sudan: Hamdouk Meets UAE Foreign Minister

24 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

New York,Sep24(SUNA)-The Prime minister,Dr. Abdala Hamdouk met Saturday the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The meeting discussed bilateral relations between Sudan and the UAE, exchanging views on a number of regional and international issues of common interest on the agenda of the 74th session of the Assembly.

Dr.Hamdouk affirmed Sudan keenness to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries and boost joint cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of the two brothers countries, wishing the UAE further progress and prosperity.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, from his side said that UAE supports Sudan in his efforts to boost its security and stability to achieve aspirations of Sudanese people in development, progress and prosperity. He stressed the UAE's keenness to enhance bilateral relations and develop aspects of joint cooperation with Sudan in all fields.

