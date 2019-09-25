Sudan: Foreign Minister Meets Kuwaiti Counterpart

New York,sep24(SUNA)-The Minister of Foreign affairs, Asmaa Mohamed Abdala met ,Monday, the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly in New York.

The meeting has discussed the historical brotherly relations between two countries in various fields and at all levels, besides issues of common interests.

Sheikh Sabah Khalid wished all the best for the government and people of Sudan in achieving growth and prosperity and maintain security and stability.