Sudan: Foreign Minister Meets Kuwaiti Counterpart

24 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

New York,sep24(SUNA)-The Minister of Foreign affairs, Asmaa Mohamed Abdala met ,Monday, the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly in New York.

The meeting has discussed the historical brotherly relations between two countries in various fields and at all levels, besides issues of common interests.

Sheikh Sabah Khalid wished all the best for the government and people of Sudan in achieving growth and prosperity and maintain security and stability.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

