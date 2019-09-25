Sudan: Foreign Minister Meets Her Kuwaiti Counterpart in New York

24 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

New York — The Foreign Minister, Assmaa Mohamed Abdalla met the Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Al-Shiek Khaled Al-hmed Al-sabah, Monday on the sidelines of the 74th session of the U N General Assembly in New York.

The meeting discussede fraternal historical relations link the two countries and the two brotherly peoples in all aspects , in addition to overall issues mutual concern.

Sheikh Sabah wished during the meeting the government and people of Sudan progress, prosperity and stability.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved.

