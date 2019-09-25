Sudan: Hamdok Meets UAE Foreign Minister

24 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

New York — Prime Minister, Dr Abdalla Hamdok met on Monday the Foreign and International Cooperation Minister of the United Arab Emirates(UAE), Al-Sheikh Abdalla bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on the sideline of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The meeting tackled bilateral relations and ways of strengthening them further in numerous domains in addition to exchange of views over a number of regional and international issues of common interest and included in agenda of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

Dr Hamdok reiterated Sudan 's keenness to consolidate relations with UAE and to expand aspects of joint cooperation by a way that benefits the two sisterly nations

The UAE Foreign Minister, for his part, affirmed the UAE support to Sudan efforts to maintain security and stability by a way that fulfill aspirations of the Sudanese people in development, prosperity and progress.

