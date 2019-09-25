South Africa: Man Suspected of Killing Philippi Cops Shot Dead

24 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Azarrah Karrim

A 29-year-old man suspected of being part of the killing of two law enforcement officers earlier this month in Philippi was on Monday night shot dead by members of the Special Task Force.

Western Cape police officers approached the man at Monwabisi Beach, near Khayelitsha, late on Monday night after receiving a tip-off, said spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut.

"During a shootout between members of our Special Task Force and the suspect, he and his unknown accomplice were both fatally wounded. The firearm the suspects were armed with, was confiscated."

Earlier this month, two City of Cape Town law enforcement officials died in hospital after being shot and wounded in Philippi.

The officers, Simthembile Nyangiwe and Jan Niewehuis, were ambushed while on duty at a construction project in Sweet Homes, and robbed of their firearms, News24 reported.

Traut said the 29-year-old who was killed on Monday night had been sought for their deaths. He was also wanted for multiple charges of murder, attempted murder and rape in Samora Machel, Nyanga and Philippi East.

Cape Town safety and security mayoral committee member JP Smith explained on Tuesday that five arrests have also previously been made in connection with the attack on the law enforcement officials.

"There was an arrest made of four men and one woman who were in possession of [the officers'] firearms and two other firearms... as well as their radios.

"In that process, we then also determined that one of those people had been involved in another death of a female SAPS officer not three years before that. So you have a serial offender here who has repeatedly engaged in attacks on officers," JP Smith said.

He added that this pointed to a failure of the justice system.

"What you have is a massive failure of the criminal justice system because, frankly, that person should not be out on parole, he should not be released to repeat these offences," Smith said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Families of Ethiopian Crash Victims Urged to Accept Compensation
Nigeria's Housing Crisis 'the Worst in the World' - UN
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.