Sudan: Darfur Displaced People Seek to Participate in Negotiations With Armed Movements

24 September 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Darfur — The General Coordination of Darfur Displaced People and Refugees warned the transitional government not to use the issue of displaced people and refugees in negotiations with what it called "war brokers".

Spokesman Yagoub Furi said: "There are 174 displacement camps. But the General Coordination of Displaced Peopple and Refugees did not get the opportunity to represent the displaced and the refugees in the forthcoming negotiations between the armed movements and the transitional government."

Departure of Unamid

In a statement Furi rejected the departure of Unamid, the joint African Union (AU) and United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission in Darfur, because of the specific security situation of the displaced and unarmed civilians. The statement called on the UN to provide more troops and give them all the powers needed to protect the displaced.

The General Coordination of Darfur Displaced People and Refugees holds the transitional government responsible for any crime against or assault on the displaced.

The statement also called on international humanitarian and human rights organisations to urgently intervene and provide more humanitarian aid and services to those that lack the most basic requirements of human life.

