Sudan: Protest Against Gold Mining in Sudan's Northern State Continues

24 September 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sawarda — The sit-in protesting the international mining company in the area of Sawarda in Northern state entered its second day and will continue until the factory will be closed and removed.

Wael Hasan, spokesman for the Six-Party Committee for Resistance to Mining Damage, told Radio Dabanga from Kuwaika village that new protestors joined the sit-in from Dagla, El Mahas and Wadi Halfa.

Hasan said that the company has withdrawn 45 out of 105 workers and six water tanks from the site on Monday, trying to remove its entire machinery from the area.

Residents have been protesting against the environmental damage the mine causes for years.

South Kordofan

Mohamed El Taayshi, member of the Sovereign Council, met with a delegation from Kadeer and Kalogi in South Kordofan in Khartoum on Sunday. He called for suspension of the work of gold companies in South Kordofan. "If these companies are found to be involved in the death of residents and animals, and environmental pollution, they should be brought to trial and must compensate those affected."

He added that "most of the capitalist companies have no religion, ethics and or ideology".

The delegation from Kadeer and Kalogi provided a comprehensive explanation to the member of the Sovereign Council on the abuses of gold mining companies and the environmental and health disasters that have occurred in the region, such as genetic deformities, animal deaths and people dying.

The acting South Kordofan governor ordered on September 11 that all gold mining companies must stop working and that all their machineries and buildings will be seized until further notice. So far, this has not been implemented.

