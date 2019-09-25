Africa: Open Letter - Call for a UN Treaty to End Fossil Fuels

25 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vishwas Satgar

For more than 20 years, the United Nations has failed to hold fossil fuel corporations accountable. There is an urgent need for an 'End Fossil Fuel Treaty' that can be added to the Paris Climate Agreement and which is based on the principle of climate debt owed to all of us by fossil fuel corporations.

This is an open letter to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, General Antonio Guterres.

General Antonio Guterres,

The recent UN Climate Action Summit which you convened in New York has been a disappointment. Major carbon-emitting countries are not rising to the challenge. These governments do not have excuses given that for more than 20 years they have been informed by the UN International Panel on Climate Change about climate science and growing urgency. On the streets, climate justice movements have been doing the same.

The problems with UN Climate multilateralism have to be engaged with openly and honestly. In this regard, it is important to share with you a demand made to the UN by the children, youth and climate justice forces that took to the streets for #GlobalClimateStrike on 20 September in South Africa.

However, before I get there it is important for...

However, before I get there it is important for...

