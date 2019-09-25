Tanzania's Water, Sewerage Authority Learns From Polish Govt

24 September 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Gadiosa Lamtey

Dar es Salaam — A delegation from the Polish government has visited the sewerage system owned by Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Authority (Dawasa) to identify areas for cooperation in the water sector.

The delegates arrived in the country this week and visited Taongoma sanitation scheme in Kigamboni and Lower Ruvu Plant in Bagamoyo, Pwani Region.

The Head of delegation from the Water and Irrigation ministry, director of Project Preparations, Coordination and Delivery Unit in the Ministry of Water and Irrigation, Ms Doricia Mlashani said that the cooperation will be beneficial to Tanzania since Poland has advanced in water and sewerage infrastructure.

"Sanitation services were about 18 per cent, noting that the situation was a major reason for identifying sewerage water management as one of the possible areas of cooperation," she said

Ms Mlashani said that the Polish mission will meet with the government and water authorities to deliberate on areas of cooperation.

Furthermore "We are still in initial stages to see how we can cooperate but we are thinking of engaging them in supporting sanitation services because we have not done enough in this area,"

"Although we are still in initial stages to see how we can cooperate but we are thinking of engaging them in supporting sanitation services because we have not done enough in this area," she said.

Ms Mlashani said that her ministry was intending to improve sewerage infrastructure so that they can also generate power from the waste.

Speaking at the event, Dawasa Executive Officer (CEO) Cyprian Luhemeja said that the visit was an opportunity for Tanzanian experts to share knowledge and experience on how they can improve not only water services but also wastewater management.

Mr Luhemeja added that despite efforts being undertaken by his authority to improve water and sanitation services but it was facing a challenge of technology.

