South Africa: Khuma Public Violence Suspects Appear in Court

24 September 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
Police determination, to bring to book those who perpetrate violence, paid off when two suspects were arrested for the Khuma Location public violence, arson and malicious damage to property. They appeared in the Stilfontein Magistrates' Court on Monday, 23 September 2019.

The pair's court appearance came after the police followed leads and ultimately effected the arrests of the suspects linked to the recent community protests. It is alleged that some members of the community embarked on a violent protest on Monday, 16 September 2019, on what appeared to be related to service delivery. Consequently, eight houses, mainly belonging to Ward Councillors, were allegedly burnt on Tuesday, 17 September 2019.

Following a thorough investigation, eight suspects were arrested on Friday, 20 September 2019 in Khuma location, close to Klerksdorp. However, only two appeared in court as the case against the other six was not enrolled. The duo; Phindile Nkambule (28) and Elias Seokolo (37) were granted R1000.00 bail each and will reappear before the same court on Monday, 28 October 2019.

