South Africa: Police Seek House Robbery Suspects

press release

The Mount Road Cluster Detective Trio Task team is calling on the community to assist them with their investigation into two unrelated house robberies reported on Monday 23/09 and in the early hours of Tuesday morning (24/09).

In the first incident, it is alleged that on Monday 23/09 at approximately 12:10 a 57-year-old woman was busy hanging up the washing at her Lonsdale Road home in Mangold Park when she was confronted by an unknown male. She was forced back into the house where two other suspects entered. The suspects fled with jewellery, cash, cellphones, laptops, TV's, PlayStation and clothing. It is not clear how the suspects fled from the scene but it is suspected that a vehicle was involved. No one was injured during the robbery.

In another unrelated robbery on Tuesday 24/09 at approximately 02:10, a 21-year-old woman and her husband were asleep in their house in Msundulu Street, Walmer when the front door was kicked open and two unknown men entered. They took four cellphones, two TV's and a handbag containing cash. The complainant did not notice a fire arm but that the one suspect was armed with a knife. The suspects fled on foot and no one was injured during the robbery.

The Mount Road Detectives Trio Task team is appealing to anyone who may have any information with regard to these house robberies to contact them. All information supplied is strictly confidential and callers have the right to remain anonymous. Captain Graham Rowan can be contacted on 0824421457.