South Africa: Police Launch a Search Operation to Locate a Middle-Aged Man

press release

The South African Police Service in Lebowakgomo outside Polokwane, have launched a search operation to locate a missing man, Sepitle Charles Hlagala aged 56, of Seleteng village in Ga-Mphahlele.

It is alleged that Hlagala was last seen by his sister on Saturday, 21st September 2019 at about 06:00, when he left home to attend a wedding celebration at Manaleng section around Seleteng and never returned home.

Police conducted a search operation at his relatives, friends and surrounding areas without success.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this missing man, is requested to urgently contact Warrant Officer Leolo on 084 039 9671 or the crime stop 08600010111or the nearest police station

The Police investigations are still underway.