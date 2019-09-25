South Africa: Police Launch a Search Operation to Locate a Middle-Aged Man

24 September 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The South African Police Service in Lebowakgomo outside Polokwane, have launched a search operation to locate a missing man, Sepitle Charles Hlagala aged 56, of Seleteng village in Ga-Mphahlele.

It is alleged that Hlagala was last seen by his sister on Saturday, 21st September 2019 at about 06:00, when he left home to attend a wedding celebration at Manaleng section around Seleteng and never returned home.

Police conducted a search operation at his relatives, friends and surrounding areas without success.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this missing man, is requested to urgently contact Warrant Officer Leolo on 084 039 9671 or the crime stop 08600010111or the nearest police station

The Police investigations are still underway.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.