South Africa: Stolen Firearm Recovered, Suspect Arrested

23 September 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Members from the Anti-Gang Tracking Team arrested a 48 year gang member in Kwanoxolo this afternoon, 23/09.

It is alleged that at about 12:45, the Tracking Team were busy tracing wanted suspects when they noticed a known gang member in Mpuko Street. As they drove towards him, they noticed a firearm on his waist.

The suspect started running and was chased by the members. As one of the member's followed him into a yard, the suspect turned around and pointed the firearm at him. The member fired at him hitting him in his legs. He was apprehended and a 9mm firearm was confiscated. The firearm was reported stolen in Uitenhage in April 2018.

He was arrested for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, pointing of a firearm and possession of drugs. About 7 mandrax tablets was also found in his possession. He is expected to appear in court soon.

