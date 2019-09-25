Sudan: Hamdok Participates in Event On Freedom of Religions in New York

New York — Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, participated Monday in the high-level forum on freedom and religions as part of UN assembly's activities..

The event was held under patronage of the US President Donald Trump.

A number of heads of state have taken part in the event, which is considered the first of its kind.

The initiative was launched by President Trump who said it is aimed to the protection of religious freedom which he described as one of his top priorities.

In his address to the event, Trump called for putting an end to religious oppression, protection of the oppressed and vulnerable people, release of the opinion prisoners and cancellation of the laws that are restricting to the freedom of religion and faith.

He also called for refrain from prosecution of people for their religious background.

It is worth mentioning that the event was attended by big number of world's leaders, besides the UN Secretary General and several of US Administration's senior officials.