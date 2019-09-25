Sudan: Council of Ministers Reassured On Medicines Supplies in the Country

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers , in a meeting which was chaired by the acting Prime Minister and Minister of the Cabinet Affiars, Omer Bashir Manis, Tuesday heard a report presented by the Federal Health Minister about medicines supplies in the country.

The Minister of Culture and Inforamtiona and government spokesman, Faisal Mohamed Salih, said in a press statement that the report attributed spread of malaria and some cases of death in North Darfur State to the inappropriate distribution of drugs from the state's stores of medicines to health centers and hospitals and considered it an obvious shortcoming due to the poor provision of services or intended failure for certain reasons.

He said that the Health Minister has referred to the poor performances of the health service departments in the states, demanding more powers for the ministry to enable it to dispatch technical teams to the states to support thse departments.

Faisal said that the Council of Ministers directed the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning and the Central Bank of Sudan to provide the necessary funds for importing medicines, adding that the Cabinet also gave a directive for facilitating work of national and foreign organizations that are participating in the fighting epidemics.

He unveiled that Minister of Labor and Social Development would issue a decision cancelling permissions previously used in dealing with organizations to be replaced by a notification of the ministry so as to facilitate works of the organizationsoperating in health field.