Sudan: Largest Herdsmen Insurance Policy to Be Launched Next Week

24 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The National Director of the Climate Risk Response Project Engineer Rashida Hassan Dafalla has announced that the largest herdsmen insurance policy would be launched next week on the coverage weather indicators. Engineer Rashida said, in a statement to SUNA, that the document would provide insurance coverage on pasture to adapt and reduce shocks from climate change to small pastoralists in the framework of raising awareness of the culture of weather indicators insurance, which is implemented by the Climate Risk Encounter Financing Project. She said that the Climate Risk Response Financing Project would sign a microfinance portfolio by the insurance companies and the microfinance institutions (MFIs) that have a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the project, pointing out that the Climate Risk Encounter Financing Project has been working to strengthen the relevant institutions for weather monitoring and forecasting. The National Director of the Climate Risk Response Project revealed that the project contribution to the provision of a large number of modern assets to the Meteorological Corporation at more than 25 agricultural monitoring stations distributed over the the six states targeted by the project, pointing out that the project distributed more than 202 rain gauges at the level of the six states in addition to the provision of several satellite- operating devices to the Remote Sensing Corporation to measure rainfall rates for crops. She said that the project applied the experience of monitoring crops and drought, revealing that the project is working to buy 7 drones to be distributed to the targeted states, the Center, the Ministry of Agriculture as well as the Remote Sensing Corporation for the control of crops. She pointed out that the project used to hold a series of workshops and capacity-building sessions to develop modern agricultural production systems for their importance in bridging the gaps and improving local production to drive the country's economy, pointing to the future opportunities of the project in the country to increase efficiency and draw a future plan to ensure the continuation of this project.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Business
East Africa
Banking
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Families of Ethiopian Crash Victims Urged to Accept Compensation
Nigeria's Housing Crisis 'the Worst in the World' - UN
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.