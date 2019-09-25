Sudan: Largest Herdsmen Insurance Policy to Be Launched Next Week

Khartoum — The National Director of the Climate Risk Response Project Engineer Rashida Hassan Dafalla has announced that the largest herdsmen insurance policy would be launched next week on the coverage weather indicators. Engineer Rashida said, in a statement to SUNA, that the document would provide insurance coverage on pasture to adapt and reduce shocks from climate change to small pastoralists in the framework of raising awareness of the culture of weather indicators insurance, which is implemented by the Climate Risk Encounter Financing Project. She said that the Climate Risk Response Financing Project would sign a microfinance portfolio by the insurance companies and the microfinance institutions (MFIs) that have a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the project, pointing out that the Climate Risk Encounter Financing Project has been working to strengthen the relevant institutions for weather monitoring and forecasting. The National Director of the Climate Risk Response Project revealed that the project contribution to the provision of a large number of modern assets to the Meteorological Corporation at more than 25 agricultural monitoring stations distributed over the the six states targeted by the project, pointing out that the project distributed more than 202 rain gauges at the level of the six states in addition to the provision of several satellite- operating devices to the Remote Sensing Corporation to measure rainfall rates for crops. She said that the project applied the experience of monitoring crops and drought, revealing that the project is working to buy 7 drones to be distributed to the targeted states, the Center, the Ministry of Agriculture as well as the Remote Sensing Corporation for the control of crops. She pointed out that the project used to hold a series of workshops and capacity-building sessions to develop modern agricultural production systems for their importance in bridging the gaps and improving local production to drive the country's economy, pointing to the future opportunities of the project in the country to increase efficiency and draw a future plan to ensure the continuation of this project.