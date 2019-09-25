South Africa: 15 Arrested During Operation #Khawuleza

press release

Three men with ages between 19 and 30 years have been arrested by Madeira Detectives, Mthatha K9 and Flying Squad following the murders of a 36-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man including the injuring of two other women with ages 26 and 36 years which occurred at Soweto Informal Settlement on Saturday the 21st September at about 00h30.

It is alleged that the suspects stormed in at two different houses and fired several shots at the residents leaving two dead and two other people rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

An information was followed and the three were cornered at Waterfall Park on Saturday at about 16h30 where they were found in possession of a Revolver with 01 round, a 9mm pistol with 03 rounds, 10 Mandrax drugs and cellphones believed to have been stolen from the victims and deceased.

They expected to appear before Mthatha Magistrate Court soon on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and unlawful possession of ammunition, murder, attempted murder, possession of suspected stolen property, robbery and possession and dealing in drugs. Both firearms will be sent for ballistic testing to ascertain whether they cannot be linked to other crimes and the suspects will be profiled to check if they're not linked to other crimes.

On the other hand, Ngangelizwe Detectives arrested 07 men with ages between 18 and 38 years of age. They were wanted suspects on cases of rape, theft of cellphone, theft from motor vehicle. They were also found in possession of tyres.

A 38-year-old man was arrested after he was found in possession of 17 × Tik sachets and a sum of R940 in cash. Two men 25 and 29 years of age were arrested for snatching of a cellphone. All were arrested in Ngangengilzwe and will appear before Mthatha Magistrate Court today.

Meanwhile, Mthatha Vispol members have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly stabbing and killing another 27-year-old man at Payne locality on Friday the 20th at about 22h00. He was arrested in the same locality at about 23h00 and was found in possession of 11 × Boss Mandrax and clothes suspected to belong to the deceased. He will be caused to appear before Mthatha Magistrate Court today.

Ngqeleni Detectives arrested a 22-year-old man and 26-year-old woman on a charge of Business Robbery following a robbery which took place at a local shop at Marhewini locality in Ngqeleni on Friday 20th at about 20h30. The female suspect is an employee at the same shop. It is alleged that 5 armed suspects entered the shop and demanded money at gunpoint and afterwards fled the scene. More arrests are imminent.

Ngqelfeni Vispol members have arrested two females with ages 26 and 31 years after they were found in possession of 10 × Tik sachets, 2 × halves of Mandrax and a sum of R110 in cash. All will appear before Ngqeleni Magistrate Court today.

The Acting District Commander Brigadier Mandlakhe Twala when commending members and said "We must ensure a safer District. Let's stamp the authority of the state and criminals must feel our presence."