Gambia: Ali Sowe Hits Scoring Form

Ali Sowe has hit an impressive form in front of goal after netting in each of his Bulgarian Premier League title-chasing CSKA Sofia's recent wins.

Initially arriving on loan from Italian Serie A Chievo Verona following a golden-boot conquering feat in Albania, Sowe hit the ground running, plundering in eight goals in sixteen appearances.

Such exploits won the heart of the record 31-time Bulgarian title winners who coughed up over a million euro to secure the Gambian's services permanently.

This season, the 25-year-old has notched in a combined four goals and is still counting in eight starts on the back of scoring last Friday.

An ex-Gamtel FC marksman, Sowe pounced to deliver home a breathtaking effort in his club CSKA Sofia's rampaging of Tsarsko Selo.

Ali and teammates will be hitting the road again to join fifth-placed Beroe this Sunday for their eleventh game of the ongoing campaign.