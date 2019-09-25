Gambia: Ali Sowe Hits Scoring Form

24 September 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Ali Sowe has hit an impressive form in front of goal after netting in each of his Bulgarian Premier League title-chasing CSKA Sofia's recent wins.

Initially arriving on loan from Italian Serie A Chievo Verona following a golden-boot conquering feat in Albania, Sowe hit the ground running, plundering in eight goals in sixteen appearances.

Such exploits won the heart of the record 31-time Bulgarian title winners who coughed up over a million euro to secure the Gambian's services permanently.

This season, the 25-year-old has notched in a combined four goals and is still counting in eight starts on the back of scoring last Friday.

An ex-Gamtel FC marksman, Sowe pounced to deliver home a breathtaking effort in his club CSKA Sofia's rampaging of Tsarsko Selo.

Ali and teammates will be hitting the road again to join fifth-placed Beroe this Sunday for their eleventh game of the ongoing campaign.

