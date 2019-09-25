South Africa: Wanted Murder Suspect Fatally Wounded During Shootout With Police

press release

In our pursuit to ensure that perpetrators of serious and violent crimes do not escape the long arm of the law, an operation was conducted by joint SAPS forces to apprehend a criminal wanted on multiple murders, attempted murders and a rape committed in Samora Machel, Nyanga and Philippi East. The suspect was also sought for the murder of two Law Enforcement officers who were killed in Sweet Home Farm earlier this month.

After requesting the public to come forward with information on the whereabouts of the 29-year-old suspect who cannot be named at this stage, our members reacted on a tipoff and approached the suspect at Monwabisi Beach late last night.

During a shootout between members of our Special Task Force and the suspect, he and his unknown accomplice were both fatally wounded. The firearm the suspects were armed with, was confiscated.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are now under investigation and the identity of the second suspect is yet to be determined.