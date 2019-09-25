Sudan: Council of Ministers Takes Measures to Contain Fuel Crisis

24 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers, in its regular meeting held Tuesday and chaired by the acting prime minister and minister of cabinet affairs, Omer Bashir Manis, listened to a report about issues of people's living which are represented in bread, fuel, transport and medicines.

Minister of Culture and Information and government spokesman , Faisal Mohamed Salih said in press statements that the meeting heard a report presented by Minister of Energy and Mining in which he stated that quantities of fuels in depots and refinery are sufficient and there was no shortage in fuel supplies, adding that the problem lies in distribution and transportation.

He referred to existence of smuggling of fuel products by some tankers operating in petroleum transportation.

Faisal said that the cabinet has taken urgent measures to solve this problem by increasing the daily benzene and gasoline quotas of capital Khartoum and other states of Sudan and putting arrangements with the transport chamber to solve the transport issue.

The government spokesman added that the Council of Ministers gave directive on stopping collection of fees on roads as it impedes fuel tankers and that the council directed the traffic police to overlook the mini traffic mistakes so as to be a reason for hampering trucks.

He said that the country's reserve of fuel is sufficient for 40 days and there are large quantities are coming to the country through Port Sudan port.

