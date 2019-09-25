Sudan's Histories Should Be Preserved , Says Sultan

24 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sharjah — The Governor of Shariah Emirate, Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al-Qasmi, said unlike othe countries in the world Sudan has multiple histories and forms of heritages that shall be preserved to boost national affiliation.

This came when he was speaking in Opening Symposium about Protection of Heritages in Sudan on Monday, which was held at Sharjah Heritage Academy.

Sheikh Sultan pointed to importance of giving concern to individuals in the local communities, telling a story about one of his Sudanese lecturer who asked him to present proposals about how to care of cattle and livestock in Sudan at the request of Sudanese military ruler at that time, and he answered by one sentence "if you want to care about livestock in Sudan, you have to care about its people in the first place" .

He referred to the importance of Sudan's geographical position, history and preservation of the diversity of its heritages.

He said that Sudan was a destination of caravans from West African through Darfur to Suakin Port conveying heritages of West Africa, noting that the conveyed heritages made Suakin a gateway for Africa to the Arab and Islamic regions.

He stressed that the heritage and history are boosting to the national affiliation.

