Sudan Participates in Red Wave 2 Maneuvers in Saudi Arabia

Khartoum — Sudan is participating in the mixed naval maneuvers (Red Wave 2) within a group of countries bordering the Red Sea.

The exercises started Sunday and the maneuvers were considered a sort of an important naval drill carried out by Saudi Royal Navy with the participation of the countries bordering the Red Sea.

The naval exercises aim to improve the maritime security of these countries, ensure the protection of territorial waters and enhance military cooperation and exchange of combat experiences between the forces participating in the exercises.

The participating Sudanese naval forces left the country on Saturday through Osman Dagna Port in Suakin, where they reached the exercise area on the west coast of Saudi Arabia.