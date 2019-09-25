Sudan Participates in Red Wave 2 Maneuvers in Saudi Arabia

24 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Sudan is participating in the mixed naval maneuvers (Red Wave 2) within a group of countries bordering the Red Sea.

The exercises started Sunday and the maneuvers were considered a sort of an important naval drill carried out by Saudi Royal Navy with the participation of the countries bordering the Red Sea.

The naval exercises aim to improve the maritime security of these countries, ensure the protection of territorial waters and enhance military cooperation and exchange of combat experiences between the forces participating in the exercises.

The participating Sudanese naval forces left the country on Saturday through Osman Dagna Port in Suakin, where they reached the exercise area on the west coast of Saudi Arabia.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
External Relations
Conflict
Arms and Armies
Middle East and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Families of Ethiopian Crash Victims Urged to Accept Compensation
Nigeria's Housing Crisis 'the Worst in the World' - UN
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.