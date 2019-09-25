Ghana: UNA-GH Marks UN International Day of Peace

24 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

THE United Nations Association, Ghana (UNA-GH) has enjoined Ghanaians to protect and improve the relative peace in the country.

"Although not doing badly at peace at the international level, issues that incense situations must be avoided as much as possible since peace is not automatic.

"Ghana has really worked at it and hence citizens must not allow its peace to slip into the abyss," it said in a statement issued on Saturday and signed by Rev Dr Mark Nii Lamptey, Director of Communications and International Relations of UNA-GH.

The statement was in commemoration of the UN International Day of Peace celebrated on September 21 every year to underscore the importance of peace to the world.

As part of measures to protect peace in the country, it urged the government to address the issue of unemployment through job creation and entrepreneurial development.

In doing so, it said the private sector should be made the pivot of industrial growth with the provision of support to private individuals whose ingenuity resonated the sustainable development goals (SGDs).

The statement called on major religious leaders to contribute to the sustenance of peace as they all claim their religion was built on peace.

It said the recent Global Peace Ratings in which Ghana took the 44th position, the second in Africa after Malawi, was commendable and must see improvement in the coming years.

"SDG 16 promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels, if strictly adhered to will help mitigate suffering since leadership is the cause of most of these forms of unrest," it said.

This year's commemoration, it said coincided with the Global Week of Action on the SDGs from September 20 to 27, 2019, during which development advocates would be mobilised across the world to call on world leaders to commit to equality, civic space and environmental and climate justice.

"Also 25th September marks the fourth anniversary of the SDGs. The Global Week of Action provides an opportunity to call for more ambition in the implementation of the SDGs both at the global and national level. All these are geared towards peace and development," it noted.

