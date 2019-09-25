Ghana: Residents of Kyebi Demo Against NDC

24 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Ama Tekyiwaa Ampadu Agyeman

Kyebi — Residents of Kyebi in the Akyem Abuakwa traditional area in the Eastern Region yesterday embarked on a demonstration to express their displeasure about some comments made by some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) against their chief, Okyenhene Amoatia Ofori Panin.

Clad in red and black and chanting war songs, they marched through some principal streets of the Kyebi township holding placards with various inscriptions to drum home their message.

Some of the placards read 'Shameless NDC,' 'NDC do you talk this way to your father,' 'NDC stop the dirty gutter politics,' and 'Kyebi is blessed without your reach' among others.

The demonstration which started at 7am came about as a result of an unpleasant comment made by the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NDC, Mr Kwame Zu at a protest match organised by the Coalition for National Sovereignty in Kumasi on September 16 this year.

He was said to have stated that the Okyenhene shared a common source of drinking water with animals until former President John Dramani Mahama, gave them potable water.

Even though Mr Zu was said to have apologised for his comments, the people of Kyebi were still peeved about the comment and called on him to appear before the Okyenhene to render an unqualified apology.

Some of the protestors warned that if he refused, party members should not step foot in the area for their campaign.

Speaking to the media, the Kyebi State Secretary, Dan Ofori Atta, who spoke on behalf of the traditional area described Mr Zu's demeanor as arrogant one, adding that they would no more tolerate any insult on their chief and Okyeman from the leadership of the NDC

He recalled that over the years several insulting comments have been made against the chief adding that Mr Zu's verbal attacks had been preceded by similar statements made by the leadership of the party.

He stated that the leadership of the NDC should within three days render a direct, clear and an unambiguous public apology to the Okyenhene.

"A ritual pacification must be performed to appease his majesty the Okyenhene and an apology must be rendered personally by Mr Zu," he stated.

He also stated that the chiefs also asked that the leadership of the NDC should invoke the appropriate sanctions against Mr Zu, adding that, should they fail or ignore the pronouncements, "Nananom will not accord them any future clemency and redemption of their customary transgression"

Meanwhile, in an apology to the Okyenhene, Mr Zu said "I hereby wish to unreservedly render an unqualified apology to the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council and indeed all Ghanaians for the said statement. I revere and have always revered the chieftaincy institution in Ghana and for that matter hold the Okyenhene in high esteem and would not deliberately undermine the chiefly powers of the Okyenhene who has shown great leadership over the years."

After deeply reflecting over the said statement and the interpretation given it by a section of the public, which interpretation is plausible, "I wholeheartedly regret for making that statement, I hereby wish to unreservedly render an unqualified apology to the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council and indeed all Ghanaians for the said statement."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Families of Ethiopian Crash Victims Urged to Accept Compensation
Nigeria's Housing Crisis 'the Worst in the World' - UN
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.