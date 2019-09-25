Ghana/Ethiopia: Mawuli Osei Inspires Ethiopian Side to League Triumph

24 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By John Vigah

PROLIFIC goal-poacher, Mawuli Osei, has become a house-hold name in Ethiopia after an inspired season that saw him goading his club side to an historic Premier League Championship victory last week.

The former Liberty Professionals and Asante Kotoko striker struck 10 goals in 15 games with 12 assists to help the newly-promoted team, Mekelle City FC, to the stunning championship win.

Osei joined the club midway in the opening round last year from Kotoko, but said he was driven by a famished desire to carve a niche for himself and make Ghana proud too.

"Though I joined the club a few games into the league, I was determined to prove a case for myself and the nation and I thank God Almighty for making my dream possible," he told the Times Sports at the weekend.

He expressed appreciation to fans of Mekelle City for their unflinching support throughout the season.

"Initially when things were difficult for me, they stood stoically behind me and urged me on. They were really special and I dedicate this feat to them," Osei stated.

Nicknamed 'Assists Master' by fans of the club and a section of the Ethiopian media, Osei has promised to crack home more goals in the 2019/2020 season, all things being equal.

"I have set a goal-pumping target for myself next season, but let me keep that as a secret for now," he said amidst laughter.

Mekelle City, which plays in front of a 60,000 capacity stadium, is named after the city it was founded in, Mekelle (the capital of the northern Tigray region of Ethiopia).

The club finished second (with 60 points) in the Ethiopian Higher League Group A after the 2016-2017 season. They earned a spot in the Ethiopian Premier League by virtue of winning a one game play-off against Hadiya Hossana, who finished second in the Ethiopian Higher League Group B.

It was the club's first promotion to the top division in its history.

Now, they have mushroomed to become Ethiopian champions!

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

