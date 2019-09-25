Ghana: 'Equip TVET Institutions With Relevant Tools'

For Ghana to achieve the expected human resource, there is the need to ensure that Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions are well-equipped with the relevant tools, equipment and consumables, the Executive Director of Council for Technical Vocational and Education Training (COTVET), Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah has said.

Dr Asamoah was speaking on the theme, 'Increasing employment through TVET' at the 23rd Open-Day and Graduation ceremony of Grace Hill School of Technology at Ankafu in the Central Region.

He said the institutions should be well-established in an enabling learning environment with good infrastructural facilities, well trained and qualified facilitators or instructors, relevant and well-developed curriculum that meets industry standards.

The Executive Director said the country had reached a stage where the TVET sector could not be neglected, since TVET was the current trend of development globally.

He said, the government had adopted a harmonised competency-based training approach which, when fully implemented, would mean that TVET would be industry led and demand-driven.

According to him, the competency-based training would assist the individuals to acquire skills and knowledge so they are able to perform a task to a specified standard under certain conditions.

The Executive Director said the government overall strategy was to change the face of TVET in the country, and therefore a five-year strategic plan had been developed and the key component plan was to establish a sector skills bodies in 22 economic sectors in the country.

He said, other activities to address the TVET included "My TVET" Campaign which had been launched to help change negative perceptions about TVET in the country.

Dr Asamoah said the Minister of Education, Dr Mathew Opku Prempeh, had inaugurated three pilot sector skills bodies in the tourism and hospitality sectors, adding that two other projects in agriculture and construction would soon be inaugurated.

He added that the government was also realigning all TVET institutions in the country under the Ministry of Education to ensure proper coordination and regulation within the TVET Landscape.

In his welcome address Professor Jophus Anamuah-Mensah, the principal of GHIST said skills training through TVET were the key tool for National Development.

He suggested that students from the Senior High School to the university should be introduced to TVET, to enable them to acquire some skills before graduating.

This he said would enable them to set up their own businesses after school, adding that the college had started helping students to acquire start-up funds, to start their business and make them employable.

He advised the graduands to endeavor to set up their businesses, stressing that the country needed technical and vocational skills toward poverty reduction.

Special prize like Professor Kwesi Adam award for English, Madam Emma Norma Coffie award for cookery, EPP book award for the best student in ICT, Sonturk prize for the best in Sugarcraft , Kofi Essuaman award for best student in Pastry and Beatrice Amamuah-Mensah award in Excellence were given to the outstanding student.