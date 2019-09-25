Ghana: Interior Ministry Honours 6 Retired Staff

24 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jonathan Donkor

The Ministry of the Interior has honoured six retired staff who bowed out of the civil service between 2015 and 2018, for their meritorious work.

At the ministry's maiden retirees awards ceremony in Accra last Friday, attended by family and former colleagues, they were presented with citations and gifts.

The retirees included Victoria Amoah, Senior Typist; Mary Magdalene Brown, Chief Records Supervisor and Samuel Amankwah, Director.

The rest are Martin Kaba, Chief Executive Officer; Paul Dsane, Transport Officer and Charlotte Mensah, senior private secretary.

Sector Minister, Ambrose Dery, commended them for their dedicated service of varying periods between 10 and 20 years that helped the ministry achieve several goals.

Noting the conflict that often ensued between political appointees and civil servants, he said the retirees showed exemplary collaboration.

Aside that, he said they had served as role models to their subordinates and peers and laid a strong foundation for the effective continuation of their work.

"They were committed to duty, rendered excellent service. I can personally testify to this and so can many people. There is no superlative that can describe their work" Mr Dery said.

He acknowledged the difficulty involved in civil service and said it was therefore appropriate to honour retirees while alive hence the introduction of the awards ceremony.

For Chief Director of the ministry, Mrs Adelaide Annoh Kumi, the testimonies about the retirees should encourage those in active service to likewise serve the country well.

Mr Amankwah, on behalf of the retirees, thanked the ministry for recognising their contribution to national development.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Families of Ethiopian Crash Victims Urged to Accept Compensation
Nigeria's Housing Crisis 'the Worst in the World' - UN
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.