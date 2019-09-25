Ghana: Interior Ministry Honours 6 Retired Staff

The Ministry of the Interior has honoured six retired staff who bowed out of the civil service between 2015 and 2018, for their meritorious work.

At the ministry's maiden retirees awards ceremony in Accra last Friday, attended by family and former colleagues, they were presented with citations and gifts.

The retirees included Victoria Amoah, Senior Typist; Mary Magdalene Brown, Chief Records Supervisor and Samuel Amankwah, Director.

The rest are Martin Kaba, Chief Executive Officer; Paul Dsane, Transport Officer and Charlotte Mensah, senior private secretary.

Sector Minister, Ambrose Dery, commended them for their dedicated service of varying periods between 10 and 20 years that helped the ministry achieve several goals.

Noting the conflict that often ensued between political appointees and civil servants, he said the retirees showed exemplary collaboration.

Aside that, he said they had served as role models to their subordinates and peers and laid a strong foundation for the effective continuation of their work.

"They were committed to duty, rendered excellent service. I can personally testify to this and so can many people. There is no superlative that can describe their work" Mr Dery said.

He acknowledged the difficulty involved in civil service and said it was therefore appropriate to honour retirees while alive hence the introduction of the awards ceremony.

For Chief Director of the ministry, Mrs Adelaide Annoh Kumi, the testimonies about the retirees should encourage those in active service to likewise serve the country well.

Mr Amankwah, on behalf of the retirees, thanked the ministry for recognising their contribution to national development.