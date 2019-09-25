Ghana: Sensitise Tertiary Students On Disease Preventions--Dr Pambo

The prevalence of Hepatitis B and HIV/AIDS is very high on tertiary campuses across the country and efforts must be made to improve upon sensitising the youth on the diseases, Dr Prince Pambo has said.

Speaking at the Health Talk and Blood Donation exercise at the Accra Technical University (ATU), he said there seemed to be a neglect with regards to sensitising students on measures to avoid such diseases which was dangerous to their future.

He said, a research conducted indicated that the prevalence of the two diseases was high at ATU and other tertiary institutions in the country, since students were ignoring preventive measures.

"There used to be adverts that sought to discourage the youth from engaging in sexual activities that could lead to such illnesses but now, the focus has been on treatment and management of the diseases," he said.

This development he said was causing more harm as students were ignoring the preventive measures and engaging in unhealthy sexual activities.

"Hepatitis B and HIV has now spread like wild fire on campuses and there is the need for pragmatic efforts to be put in place to curb the situation," he stated.

"We must go back to our campuses, sensitise the youth and get them tested. They must realise that the diseases are still in the system and need to be careful," he stressed.

He urged the students to focus on their books and desist from engaging in illicit activities that would endanger their lives.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Health Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The exercise which was collaboration between the ATU and the Youth Professionals and Youth Coalition (YPYC), was part of the 70th anniversary celebration of the university and the 10th anniversary of YPYC.

President of YPYC, Andy Osei Okrah said there was the need to be concerned about the health of the future generation and the exercise would help provide some health tips for the youth.

"No nation can develop with sick people. Sane minds in healthy bodies are prerequisites of meaningful development, hence, one cannot talk of transformational leadership and development without being concerned about the health of the people," he stated.

He encouraged the youth to support the donation of blood and educate themselves on Hepatitis and other diseases.

Acting Dean, Faculty of Applied Sciences, Dr Alice Constance Mensah said the blood donation exercise was laudable as it would contribute to restocking the National Blood Transfusion Service.

"ATU does not only channel out competent graduates but also contributes to solving societal issues of blood donation," she stated.

Acting Pro Vice Chancellor of ATU, Prof Edmund Ameko also urged the public to voluntarily donate blood to save lives, while calling on students to live a healthy lifestyle in order to achieve their academic aspirations.