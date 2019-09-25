Sudan: Expert calls for expansion of poultry industry

24 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)
By BH/BH

Khartoum — The Expert in Poultry Production Prof. Abdul-Gadir Abdul-Rahman Al-Amin has urged expansion of the poultry industry, which is an important project for the Sudanese economy.

Prof. Al-Amin said, in statement to SUNA, that the poultry sector should be developed not only for the domestic consumption but also for exporting to provide foreign currencies to the country, stressing that the inputs of poultry feeds such as corn (dura), are available and Sudan imports only 5% of fodders, which is mainly a food concentrate. He pointed out that Saudi Arabia imported more than one million tons of white meat a year from Brazil and France, emphasizing that Sudan is more competent for the export of this amount to Saudi Arabia because of its proximity.

Prof. Al-Amin revealed that the Sudanese citizen consumes only 3 kilograms of white meat per year, stressing that the global average per capita consumption is at a minimum of 9 kilograms per year, so that the citizens should eat white meat and eggs. He reviewed the importance of the poultry industry in the national economy, which is to provide hard currency when in case it is exported as well as establishment and operation of new local industries such as feed industry, equipment, devices and tools as well as the employment of technicians, veterinarians and animal production graduates besides raising the standard of living and the increase of national income.

