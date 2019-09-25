Liberia: President Weah Takes UNGA Podium Wednesday With Focus On Climate Change, World Affairs, PAPD

24 September 2019
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

President Weah Takes UNGA Podium Wednesday with Focus on Climate Change, World Affairs, PAPD

His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah is poised to address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Wednesday September 25, 2019 beginning 9 am Eastern USA time.

This year's Assembly is being held under the theme, "Galvanizing Multilateral Efforts for Poverty Eradication, Quality Education, Climate Action and Inclusion".

The President is among 20 other world leaders who are also scheduled to address the UNGA at the United Nations Hall in New York.

The Liberian Chief Executive's address will focus on a range of issues on world affairs, including climate change, human rights, and the cardinal pillars of his government's poverty-eradication program encapsulated in the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

The UN General Assembly officially began on September 17, 2019. All 193 Member States heads are attending.

Its first high level general debate started today, September 24 with all member countries in attendance including Liberia.

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

Copyright © 2019 Government of Liberia.

