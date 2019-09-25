Sudan: UN Pledges Health Support to White Nile State

Kosti — The Humanitarian Aid Commissioner in White Nile State, Dr. Abdul Gawi Hamid Al Saheb, has expected that the visit of the representative of the UN Secretary General in Sudan to the State will achieve great gains, and make a breakthrough in the field of health work to overcome the environmental effects that have resulted from the floods and rains in the state.

Dr. Abdul Gawi said in a statement to SUNA that the representative of the UN Secretary-General and the representatives of the UN agencies' organizations in Sudan, indicated during their meeting with the White Nile state's Governor, Maj. Gen. Haider Ali Al-Terrify, and the state's Higher Emergency Committee, have got acquainted with the damage the state has witnessed, the volume of humanitarian assistance and the interventions made in the field of health work.

Meanwhile, the visiting delegation has enquired the state government about the urgent health and shelter needs.

The Humanitarian Aid Commissioner noted that the representative of the Secretary-General of the UN has promised to support the state in the field of prevention, sanitation, water chlorination and vector control to reduce autumn diseases, and has stressed the importance of joint coordination in the flow of information and interventions for all partners, describing the visit as important and will have a positive impact in the near future.