Sudan: UN Pledges Health Support to White Nile State

24 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Kosti — The Humanitarian Aid Commissioner in White Nile State, Dr. Abdul Gawi Hamid Al Saheb, has expected that the visit of the representative of the UN Secretary General in Sudan to the State will achieve great gains, and make a breakthrough in the field of health work to overcome the environmental effects that have resulted from the floods and rains in the state.

Dr. Abdul Gawi said in a statement to SUNA that the representative of the UN Secretary-General and the representatives of the UN agencies' organizations in Sudan, indicated during their meeting with the White Nile state's Governor, Maj. Gen. Haider Ali Al-Terrify, and the state's Higher Emergency Committee, have got acquainted with the damage the state has witnessed, the volume of humanitarian assistance and the interventions made in the field of health work.

Meanwhile, the visiting delegation has enquired the state government about the urgent health and shelter needs.

The Humanitarian Aid Commissioner noted that the representative of the Secretary-General of the UN has promised to support the state in the field of prevention, sanitation, water chlorination and vector control to reduce autumn diseases, and has stressed the importance of joint coordination in the flow of information and interventions for all partners, describing the visit as important and will have a positive impact in the near future.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
External Relations
Health
International Organisations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Families of Ethiopian Crash Victims Urged to Accept Compensation
Nigeria's Housing Crisis 'the Worst in the World' - UN
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.