Cameroon: Oyom-Abang - Yaounde 7 Council Paves Neighbourhood Road

24 September 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The half-kilometre distance between Entrée Ecole and Carrefour Vietnam is being carried out through direct labour, using paving stones.

The joy of inhabitants of Abobo-Messa, a neighbourhood in Oyom-Abang, Yaounde 7 Sub-divisional Council in Mfoundi Division of the Centre Region, now knows no bounds. The hitherto impassable area will soon open to vehicle traffic following the launch of the paving of a 550-metre road. It is being carried out by the Council in conjunction with the Direct Labour, HIMO Unit of the Ministry of the Economy, Planning and Regional Development, MINEPAT.

Jean Claude Tsila, the Senior Divisional Officer, SDO for Mfoundi, who chaired the ceremony, handed over tools to workers and visited the project site where he placed paving stones on the road to flag off the project. The SDO told the people that the project will create local employment in respect of a directive of the Prime Minister that 10 per cent of projects must use direct labour. It will also help in the transfer of skills for the Council to henceforth carry out similar projects on its own, he said.

Mayor Tamba Augustin of Yaounde 7 Subdivisional Council recalled that he promised the residents of Abobo-Messa two years ago that something was going to be done about the bad road, and has fulfilled his promise. He said the road will be of great service to local people. "Before now, the area was a disaster zone, so inaccessible and in advanced state of dilapidation. We are grateful to government for accepting to carry out the trial phase of road construction using paving stones in our council area," the Mayor explained. He added that the project will cost 145 million FCFA and work has already started.

Kouatchou Medard, Head of the HIMO Unit in MINEPAT, disclosed that work will consist in reconstructing the bridge over Abiergue Stream, cleaning the banks of the stream and paving the distance of 550 metres. Gutters and sidewalk balusters will also be constructed. Already, the stretch has been graded and the production of paving stones going on at the project site. About 120 workers and labourers are to be recruited.

So far, 130 applications have been submitted, with 50 retained, who are producing paving stones. The project will last seven months. Both skilled and unskilled people are being recruited. Labourers earn 2,500 FCFA a day, while semi-skilled workers get 5,000. "Everyone is paid at the end of the week," explained Bertrand Mvondo, the Chief Engineer. Emphasis has been put on the recruitment of 20 women out of the 50 people already retained.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Cameroon
West Africa
Business
Construction
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Families of Ethiopian Crash Victims Urged to Accept Compensation
Nigeria's Housing Crisis 'the Worst in the World' - UN
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.