East Africa: Minister Lauds Airtel for EAC Transaction Services

THE Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Prof. Palamagamba Kabudi has lauded Airtel Tanzania for partnering with sister operators in East Africa to facilitate seamless transactions between Tanzania, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda.

According to a statement issued yesterday, Prof Kabudi made the remarks in Dar es Salaam over the weekend when the Airtel Tanzania Managing Director Sunil Colaso paid him a courtesy call to brief him on the current development where Airtel Money users from the four countries will be able to do transactions as the service has already been launched.

"This partnership between Airtel Tanzania and other Airtel operators in Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda will help to boost business between the four countries as it will be easy to pay through an integrated Airtel Money system," he said.

The Minister said that the fact that traders will not be forced to carry huge sums of money when travelling for business within the four countries is a major stride as it is not just a safe way of transacting but also the messages they receive after transacting is a proof of payment.

"We as government welcome this move by Airtel Tanzania and we pledge to continue cooperating especially on such integration matters so that we can boost regional trade with neighbouring countries within East Africa," he said and called on Tanzanians to make full use of the new service.

On his part, the Airtel Tanzania Managing Director Sunil Colaso said they believe that enabling transactions between Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and Tanzania will make it more convenient for individuals to transact across borders and unleash the transformative power first of its kind cross-border payment network.

"Airtel East Africa cross border service is also affordable with the most competitive fees compared to other international money transfer methods," he told the minister.

He said so far Airtel Money customers are already receiving money directly into their mobile phones/wallet from Airtel Tanzania's sister operators in Zambia and Malawi and from numerous Money Transfer Operators across the world including, Qatar, Oman, South Africa, United Kingdom, Seychelles, and United Arab Emirates, while they can in addition send and receive money from Rwanda.