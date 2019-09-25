Africa: Commonwealth Heads of Government to Meet in Rwanda

press release

The next Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) has been officially launched in a video message from the President of Rwanda and the Commonwealth Secretary-General.

President Paul Kagame and Secretary-General Patricia Scotland announced that CHOGM 2020 will be held at the Kigali Convention Centre during the week starting 22 June. Leaders from all 53 Commonwealth countries are expected to attend.

The theme for the meeting is 'Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming'. Five sub-themes have been identified for discussion: Governance and Rule of Law, ICT & Innovation, Youth, Energy and Environment, and Trade.

Building on progress since CHOGM 2018 in London, leaders are expected to discuss ways the contemporary Commonwealth can transform societies, in accordance with Commonwealth Charter values of democracy, multilateralism, sustainable development, and empowerment of women and youth.

President Kagame said: "It will be a great pleasure to welcome leaders of the Commonwealth when they gather in Kigali. We will work hard to make everybody feel Rwanda is an extension of their home.

"The distinctive aspect of CHOGM 2020 will be connectivity including what young people can do with technology to create vibrant societies and develop our economies."

Secretary-General Scotland stated: "I think the youth demographic we have now is a real opportunity. It's going to be a very exciting chance for us to enable our young people to develop and deploy the skills they need so they can fulfil their potential.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda External Relations Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"By connecting, innovating and transforming, the Commonwealth opens up scope for mobilising the talent of people of all ages and backgrounds."

As well as the meeting of heads of government, the week will include a meeting of foreign ministers and forums to engage young people, civil society, women and the business community.

Note to Editors

The Commonwealth is a voluntary association of 53 independent and equal sovereign states.

The Commonwealth is home to 2.4 billion people and includes both advanced economies and developing countries.

More than 60 per cent of the Commonwealth's population is under the age of 30.

Thirty one of our members are small states, many of which are island nations.

Our shared values and principles are inscribed in the Commonwealth Charter.

Member countries are supported by a network of more than 80 intergovernmental, civil society, cultural and professional organisations.