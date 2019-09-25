Rwanda: How a Gas Accident Turned Into Business Opportunity

In April this year, Fiacre Nemeyimana suffered a life-threatening accident when cooking gas exploded into flames at his home, inflicting heavy injuries on him.

As a result, he was admitted to the hospital for more than a month.

He was in a coma for three days and after he had gained consciousness he witnessed many causalities of cooking gas accidents leading him to a realisation that something had to be done to improve the safety of gas cookers which was fast becoming a security risk.

"Despite the advantages of using gas, I came to realize how dangerous it can be to human life and property," he said.

One of his employees demostrate how the system works.

Besides the pain of injuries, he talks about yet another burden in form of footing medication bills which follow such accidents.

In his case, he incurred up to Rwf6 million in about three weeks.

He felt compelled to find a solution that would ensure safety while people are using cooking gas.

"On my hospital bed, using my phone, I started to look online in search for something that could improve safety for cooking gas users. I wanted to find something that could ensure that people were not at risk while they were using gas," he said.

During his online reading, Nemeyimana repeatedly found much of the safety information for gas was around on one thing: 'gas alarm detector.'

Still, on his bed, he then launched into looking for the manufacturers of the detectors, and other details like how much they cost.

Before he could be discharged from the hospital, he had collected contacts of manufacturers from South Korea, China and Italy and shared with them his personal story. He later negotiated pricing, quality and samples.

He had also managed to reach a deal with one manufacturer from Italy who had offered him a chance to visit a factory of the products.

After a month, he was discharged from the hospital and he couldn't wait to get a device providing answers to three challenges; first detect the leakage, second, notify the house owner in the event of a leak as well as to automatic switch off the gas.

From the factory, he brought back some samples for testing back home.

With a successful pilot phase and positive response from those whom he had provided with the device. He was motivated to scale the idea to a fully-fledged business.

He reached out to Rwanda National Police-Fire brigade department, to secure a license to have it commercial.

"The testing was very successful and the feedback from friends and the police was really great. It made me happy and this is when I came to realize that I could make money because I saw it not me who needed this kind of life-saving innovation."

"The Rwanda National Police response was positive, they were happy with the innovation I was introducing" he said.

Having already successful established business (event organizing and internet provider, raising capital to finance the new business was not a challenge to Nemeyimana.

"For me, I did not face the challenge of raising capital to finance my new project, because I had already two established businesses." He revealed.

It was in early June when Nemeyimana ordered for first stock.

He revealed that his solution changed people's perception of using gas and this in return led to increased demand for gas creating a huge market for his product.

"After people discovering how the device can protect them and their homes, this spiked the demand for gas" he said.

As a result, he was able to finish selling the first stock in two months driven by huge demand from small scale and large-scale users (hotels, big restaurants).

His devices cost Rwf 35,000 for small scale consumers and between Rwf 80,000 and Rwf 150,000 for large-scale users depending on the capacity and the need.

Having that gas has been also made available in most areas of the country, beyond the four branches in Kigali, he has also been able to have an agent in at least every Secondary City of the Country and employing over 68 employees.

To drive up the market beyond taking part in just concluded Rwanda International Expo, he also engages in demonstrations and campaigns conducted by the Rwanda National Police Fire Brigade Department.

To reach out to ordinary consumers he conducts demonstration during Umuganda community work and other community meetings.

To diversify revenue source, he has recently started to sell other related products like gas cookers and gas thus becoming a one-stop centre.

He is also targeting the foreign market starting with Tanzania, where he has already received purchase orders and is also in negotiation with officials in Eastern Congo region hoping to open also a branch.

Nemeyimana with his innovative has also received an invitation to attend the coming Expo in Kenya dubbed Kenya Home Expo where he is eyeing to have a partnership to further sell his products.