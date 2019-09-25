Sudan: Emir of Qatar Calls for Removing Name of Sudan From List of Countries Sponsoring Terrorism

24 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

New York — The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, has called on the United States to remove the name of Sudan from its list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

In his address on Tuesday before the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Sheikh Tamim affirmed his confidence of the Sudanese people to surpass the transitional stage, asserting his country's support to the Sudanese people.

He called on the international community to contribute to support Sudan.

The meetings of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly started in New York on Tuesday with effective participation of Sudan delegation which is led by the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok.

The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, will give Sudan address before the 74th session of the UN General Assembly on Friday.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.