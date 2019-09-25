Sudan: Emir of Qatar Calls for Removing Name of Sudan From List of Countries Sponsoring Terrorism

New York — The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, has called on the United States to remove the name of Sudan from its list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

In his address on Tuesday before the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Sheikh Tamim affirmed his confidence of the Sudanese people to surpass the transitional stage, asserting his country's support to the Sudanese people.

He called on the international community to contribute to support Sudan.

The meetings of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly started in New York on Tuesday with effective participation of Sudan delegation which is led by the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok.

The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, will give Sudan address before the 74th session of the UN General Assembly on Friday.