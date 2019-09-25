Sudan: Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan Received Delegation of East Sudan Native Administration

Khartoum — Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, has appreciated keenness of the leaders of east Sudan for protection of the national unity and cohesion of the social fabric in the country.

During his meeting Tuesday at the Republican Palace with a delegation of the native administration in east Sudan, Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan affirmed the Sovereignty Council's commitment to support the development, provision of services and solving issues of east Sudan.

In a press statement after the meeting, the chieftain of Hadandawa tribe Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed Al-Amin Tirik, said that the delegation has asserted the keenness for the unity of Sudan and the integrity of its lands.

He denied the reports circulated lately on calls for secession of east Sudan, stressing that he and all the chieftains of east Sudan are affirming their firm stand in support of Sudan unity.

Tirik indicate that they handed the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council a memo that included the demands of east Sudan and the items that were implemented in East Sudan Peace Agreement.