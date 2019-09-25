Rwanda: Cassava Producers Turn to Research, Capacity to Save Operations

Cassava processing experts have urged Rwandan processing industries to add value to cassava crop and diversify its production in Rwanda to increase returns.

To achieve this, they have launched training and capacity building for processors in partnership The International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) together with Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB), Rwanda Youth in Agriculture Forum (RYAF) and Ministry of Trade and Industry.

The move is part of Cassava Brown Streak Disease (CBSD) Control Project in Rwanda.

Kinazi cassava plant has been urged to produce quality cassava flour for bakery.

Yves Rutagungira in charge of cassava production at Kinazi Cassava plant said: "We have no such technology in producing cassava flour for baking purposes but we hope we will soon start it. If we embrace such technology, the production and clients will increase with getting another category of clients to get flour for bakery."

He explained that while the plant was not able to receive all supplied cassava harvest, farmers will also benefit from having access to wider market for their harvest.

Kinazi Cassava Plant committed to increasing the quantity of produce bought from local farmers from 5500 tonnes to 28000 tonnes this year following after securing U.S Food and Drug Administration Certificate, which gives them a green light to supply in the U.S market.

With the certification, the company is expected to export between 500 tonnes and 1000 tonnes to the American market.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Business Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We expect to increase exports of cassava flour considering another product for bakeries. We will buy an appropriate processing machine to produce flour for bakery," he said.

Processors trained on how products can be made out of cassava flour.

Celestin Nzabahimana, the farmer in Ruhango district said they previously faced cassava diseases but with prevention efforts the production has increased.

"We have limited market for our cassava harvest. For instance, prices are low. The current price of One Kilogramme of cassava is between Rwf100 and Rwf70 which is little considering our efforts invested in production," he said.

He said that by having more investors in buying cassava harvest for processing, they could access to wider market at profitable prices.

Speciose Kantengwa, a researcher at International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) said that research has been conducted to diversify products from cassava flour.

"There is a huge potential market for bakery and therefore cassava processors should tap into the opportunities," she said.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow NkurunzizaMiche