Sudan: Al-Sisi - Name of Sudan Shall Be Removed From List of Countries Sponsoring Terrorism

New York — The Egyptian President, Abdul-Fattah Al-Sisi, has stressed the importance of removing name of Sudan from the list of states sponsoring terrorism in recognition of the positive transformation that Sudan is witnessing and to enable it confront the economic challenges through interaction with economic and international institutions to meet the hopes of his people, and to take the place that it deserves within the international community.

In his address at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Al-Sisi said "You have followed the successful results of the application of the principle of national ownership through an active African role, which resulted in the peace agreement in the Central African Republic and a common vision among the different parties in Sudan to manage the transitional stage ".

He pointed out that the African countries are convinced on the importance of developing genuine and effective partnerships to address the political and economic challenges they face, access to knowledge and technology, achieve development of the African human resources and provide funding and political support which are fundamental to the implementation of the African Development Agenda for 2063.

It is to be recalled that the theme of the general debate in the 74th session of the UN General Assembly is: Mobilizing multilateral efforts for poverty eradication, providing quality education, combating climate change and ensuring the inclusion.