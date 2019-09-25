Mauritius: Winners of Public Service Excellence Awards 2018 Rewarded

press release

Sebastopol State Secondary School and Flacq Haemodialysis Unit are the two gold winners of the Public Service Excellence Award (PSEA) 2018. A cash prize of Rs 100 000 was awarded to each winner. The Forensic Science Laboratory won the bronze trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 40 000 while the Special Operations Division Coromandel Fire Station received a special award and Rs 25 000 as cash prize.

The winners were announced on, Friday 20 September 2019, during an award ceremony at the Caudan Arts Centre in Port Louis in presence of the Minister Mentor, Minister of Defence, Minister for Rodrigues, Sir Anerood Jugnauth, the Minister of Civil Service and Administrative Reforms, Mr Eddy Boissézon, and other personalities.

In his address, Minister Mentor commended the PSEA as a laudable initiative providing an ideal platform to recognise and reward public officers who have achieved outstanding level of excellence in public service delivery. The PSEA, he said is in line with Vision 2030 which aims to instill a culture of excellence in the Civil Service and to promote sustainable economic, and social development in the country. It is also an indication of the commitment of the Civil Service to work towards achieving the various set of goals of Vision 2030, he added.

In face of the challenging dynamics of the global environment, he emphasised on the need to adopt and adapt to the technological driven environment and on the pressing need for quality and excellence. The Public Service, he said, should be no exception adding that public servants should aspire for highest level of perfection by building a culture of trust despite the constraints faced by them in service delivery. To this end, Minister Mentor made appeal to public servants to become active drivers, imbibed with a new mindset that is technology-driven, thus contributing to upgrading the Civil Service as well as in the nation building process.

Minister Boissézon, congratulated the participants for their laudable attempt to rise to the challenge, and act as inspiration for Civil servants to follow their steps. Through the PSEA, the Civil Service, he said, aims at instilling a culture that promotes the adoption of innovative practices in the management and service delivery of public institutions in view to providing best services to the citizens. He pointed out that the Public Service is on the right tract to become the facilitator and enabler of national development.

Government, he indicated is investing massively in new technologies and capacity building in the public service. The Ministry in collaboration with the Mauritius Civil Service College has initiated several initiatives in capacity building to respond to emerging challenges, he added.

He also underlined that many neighbouring countries use Mauritius' Public Service as a role model to be replicated in their countries. He recalled that Botswana, Rwanda, and Ghana have requested Mauritius' support in the adoption of good practices in the Civil Service. To that effect, he said that the Ministry in collaboration with stakeholders is working for the development of a local and regional quality standard that will be used locally and shared with other countries.

The Public Service Excellence Award

The Public Service Excellence Award, launched in 2006, aims at recognising organisational excellence and reward Ministries/Departments or Divisions/Units that have adopted innovative and environmentally-friendly means to deal with daily challenges. The theme chosen for the 2018 Edition of the PSEA was "Embracing Innovative Technologies and Processes for Public Service Enhancement". This theme was meant to give an added dimension to the ongoing effort of Government to enhance the quality of public service in line with Vision 2030 and the Three-Year Strategic Plan. Forty-three entries across various Departments/Ministries were recorded.