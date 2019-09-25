Rwanda: Rayon Sports - Mexican Martinez Appointed As New Manager

RAYON Sports have appointed Mexican Javier Martinez Espinosa as their new head coach on a one-year deal, replacing Brazilian Roberto Oliveira who departed the club last month.

Roberto was surprisingly let go after he guided the Blues to the 2018/2019 Rwanda Premier League title, with the club explaining that he was a 'casualty of restructuring'.

Espinosa was unveiled yesterday at Ngoma Stadium where the team has been training since earlier this week ahead of the upcoming Super Cup match against Peace Cup winners AS Kigali, on October 1, and their league opener against Gasogi United on October 5.

The 47-year-old brings a wealth of experience having previously handled Nicaragua side Juventus Sports Club, and a couple of domestic clubs in his native Mexico as well as Ugandan side Vipers.

The team in preseason camp, in Ngoma District, is without six key players; Yves Kimenyi, Eric Rutanga, Eric Iradukunda, Amran Nshimiyimana, Jean-Claude Iranzi and Yannick Bizimana who are part of the national team in Ethiopia.

