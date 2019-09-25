Uganda: Vote for Opposition Without Fear, Bobi Tells Hoima Electorates

Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, who on Tuesday led the last campaign rally for the Opposition candidate in the Hoima woman MP by-election, has urged electorates to vote for Ms Asinansi Nyakato come September 26.

Mr Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine said the election has provided the people of Bunyoro with an opportunity to express their interests nationally and internationally.

"The whole world is looking at you. You cast your vote of freedom without any fear. You are grandsons of Kabalega, a brave King who was not timid," said the singer-cum-politician.

He urged voters not to feel intimidated by police presence on grounds that they're "fellow Ugandans facing similar economic hardships just like the majority of the citizens."

"They are our fellow Ugandans. Don't get angry with them. Let them not intimidate you. In the previous by-elections we have had, they brought those police trucks but we defeated them in Jinja, Bugiri, Rukungiri and Arua," he said.

Ms Nyakato, the joint opposition candidate in the by-elections asked the electorates to give her a protest vote.

While addressing her last campaign rally at Dwoli primary school, Nyakato said "the contest is between those who are well off and the poor."

"This vote is between the oppressed and the oppressors. It is between the people who are comfortable and those facing difficulties," she added.

She asked electorates to cast a protest vote in her favour.

"Give me a protest vote. You say no to oppression, land grabbing, poor service delivery and being taken for granted," Ms Nyakato said.

She said most health facilities in the district are poorly facilitated with no drugs.

The rally was also addressed by several other opposition stalwarts such as Gen Mugisha Muntu, the Alliance for National Transformation national coordinator, the Kawempe North MP Hajj Latif Ssebagala, Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake, the FDC president Mr Patrick Amuriat, singer Jose chameleon, among others.

The Buyaga West MP Barnabas Tinkasimire who is a member of the ruling NRM party asked voters to vote Ms Nyakato in order to add a voice of vocal MPs from Bunyoro.

"I have been in Parliament for 15 years. I have repeatedly raised Bunyoro issues alone. Give me one more person with whom I will advocate for Bunyoro. Vote for Nyakato," Mr Tinkasimire said.

The FDC deputy secretary General Mr Harold Kaija said immediately after being voted in parliament, Ms Nyakato will table a motion seeking to revise the oil laws in order to give more economic benefits to the oil-rich communities.

He said FDC wants Uganda's oil laws to give 75 percent oil revenues to central Government, 25% to the oil regions and 5 percent to the oil producing districts.

Mr Kyagulanyi earlier led a procession through the streets of Hoima town as their supporter danced and chanted 'People Power Our Power.'